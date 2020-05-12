Bushmills District LOL 21 giving back to the community in a variety of ways

Portballintrae LOL 1142, Prestons LOL 1987, Bushmills RBP 559 and Bushmills ABOD made a joint donation to Bushmills Medical Centre to purchase contactless thermometers last week.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

THE LOYAL Orders within the Bushmills District have shown their generosity by donating and assisting in various initiatives throughout the local area.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause difficulties for vulnerable and isolated people, Bushmills District LOL 21 have been on hand to help those affected by the crisis.

Several Lodges have also donated to local medical centres to purchase vital equipment and Bushmills District 21 Treasurer, Mark Heaney, went into more detail.

“Unsurprisingly with the ongoing crisis, vital equipment such as contactless thermometers, PPE and sanitizer has been more in demand,” he said.

