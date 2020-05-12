NW200 back bigger in 2021 vows Mervyn

Virus brings chequered flag down on this year’s event worth £10m

NW200 back bigger in 2021 vows Mervyn
Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

NORTH West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte admits organisers were left with no choice but to cancel this year’s race - the latest high profile event to be axed on the north coast.

The Limavady man said he was “gutted” at having to make the decision, but added that the health of everyone  was his primary concern.

NW200 Race Week, due to have concluded on Saturday, is estimated to be worth more than £10m  to the region’s economy.

It is just the third time the event has been cancelled in its 91 year history - the first  in 1972 because of The Troubles and, in 2001, as a result of  Foot and Mouth Disease.

“I’m absolutely gutted and disappointed,” admitted Mervyn on Monday.

“Nobody is more disappointed than me, but there is nothing we can do.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282