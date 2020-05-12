Orange Lodge ‘saddened’ after Union Jack removed from NHS banner in Dunloy

THERE has been widespread condemnation after vandals removed the Union Jack from a banner supporting the NHS in Dunloy.



The banner was displayed on Dunloy Orange Hall, with a large Union flag printed on the sign, alongside a message which read: “Thank you to all NHS staff and essential workers together fighting Covid-19.”



Vandals cut out the flag but did not damage the rest of the banner last Wednesday (May 6).



DUP Alderman John Finlay – who is a member of the loyal orders in Dunloy - said the local lodge will not be deterred from its efforts to help others.



Alderman Finlay said, “As a member of LOL 496, I was more than happy to be associated with the erection of a banner on the wall of the Orange Hall in Dunloy offering the lodge’s support for NHS staff and all other essential workers at this time of pandemic.



“We included the Union Flag in the poster as we are a pro-British organization and the NHS is funded under that flag.

