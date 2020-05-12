Virtual council meeting due this week

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council will hold its first meeting this week since Coronavirus lock-down measures were imposed.



Elected members are due to link up for a video conference at 7pm on Tuesday.



On the agenda are updates from the Mayor and Chief Executive who is due to deliver a briefing on management of critical functions; waste collection, registrations and burials.

Reports will also be delivered from Cloonavin's main service areas; Leisure and Development Environmental Services and Corporate Policy and Resources.

