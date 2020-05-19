Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

At around 7.00pm on Monday evening, police received a report that a vehicle had struck two pedestrians in the Carnany area of Ballymoney.



It was reported that a man had been struck by a vehicle in the Carnany Park area, a short time later police received a further report that a woman had been struck by a vehicle in the Carnany Road area.



Police were provided with vehicle details and located it outside a property in the Sprucefield Drive area of Coleraine, a 17 year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at this stage.



The injured man and woman were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.



Meanwhile, a 30 year old man was arrested on a number of offences including suspicion of making threats to kill, threats to damage property, he remains in custody at this stage.