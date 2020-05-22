"Please pray for Hannah"

"Please pray for Hannah"

Clare Smyth and her two daughters Hannah and Bethany who were involved in a tragic quad bike accident at their home in Ballycastle

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

A PRESBYTERIAN Minister has called for the "immediate prayer" for five-year-old Hannah Smyth who remains in a critical condition following a quad bike accident.

The tragic incident - which occurred near the Smyth family home in Ballycastle - claimed the lives of Hannah's mother Clare and sister Bethany.

Rev John Stanbridge said the family had asked him to make the prayer request.

"Just off the phone with the Smyth family and they have asked for immediate prayer for Hannah who remains in a critical condition," he said.

"Family have been told that the next 24-72 hrs will be crucial.

"Prayer for only what God can do, a miracle of healing, body and mind for Hannah.

"Please let's pray, pray, pray."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282