Ballymoney RBL honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Members of the Ballymoney Branch Royal British Legion have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

MEMBERS of the Ballymoney Branch Royal British Legion have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The Ballymoney Branch of the Royal British Legion is committed to supporting ex service personnel and local communities in the Ballymoney area to prevent social isolation through shared activities and cross-community integration.

The organisation has been recognised for the work which its 30 volunteers are doing in providing advice and services to challenge issues such as loneliness within the local community.

They promote the physical and mental well being of individuals many of whom live in areas of social deprivation. Comradeship is encouraged as well as actively encouraging opportunities for social integration.

