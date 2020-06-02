Child transported to hospital after road collision

Police, along with other emergency services, attended the scene of a road traffic collision in the Drones Road area of Armoy on Monday evening, 1 June.



Inspector O’Brien said: “We received the report of a collision, involving a car and tractor with its trailer, just after 6.40pm. This was at the Drones Road junction with Pharis Road.



“A child, who was travelling in the car, had to be transported to hospital for treatment to injuries.



“We would ask anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1899 of 01/06/20.”