Shairee thankful for the time to spend with loved ones before new arrival

Shairee thankful for the time to spend with loved ones before new arrival

Shairee and Kyle McVey are expecting to welcome their second child next month, with Jacob to be a big brother for the first time.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A MOSSIDE woman has expressed her thanks and gratitude to the nurses and midwives who are helping her through her pregnancy.

Shairee McVey and her husband Kyle are on the home straight as they look forward to welcoming their second child in July.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Shairee admits her second pregnancy has felt ‘completely different’ this time around.

“I'm seven-and-a-half months pregnant now so there is only six weeks to go,” she said.

“It was a happy occasion as we wanted another child and always planned to have two.

“It feels completely different this time and that’s mostly due to the Coronavirus.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Not a penny!

The Bayview Hotel’s Trevor Kane fears for the future of the hotel industry on the North Coast. Pic: Ciaran Clancy WK23KC32

Not a penny!

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282