Three local beaches fail the ‘Blue Flag’ water quality test

THREE of the North Coast's nine bathing beaches have failed to achieve water quality standards required for a prestigious Blue Flag.



The world-wide standard requires “excellent” rating and three beaches - Castlerock, Portrush's East Strand and Ballycastle - only managed a rating of “very good”, according to the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs' (DAERA) latest report.



Although water quality is not the only criteria for the coveted award, excellent water quality is a prerequisite.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*