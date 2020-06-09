‘We need to recognise the arts are essential to our lives’

THE management of the Puffin Gallery in Ballycastle have shown their generosity by offering free portraits to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.



The Puffin Gallery is an artist run gallery which aims to promote the work of Irish artists and craft designers, support the art and craft sector as well as promote creativity in the community.



To this end, the Puffin Gallery has organised exhibitions of established and emerging artists in the gallery and group exhibitions outside the gallery.



The Puffin Gallery has also organised creative workshops and community initiatives such as artists’ demonstrations and the yarnbombing of Ballycastle with local volunteers.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*