‘Working in people’s homes has been tough’

A TELECOMMUNICATIONS engineer has told The Chronicle that his job has been ‘rewarding’ throughout the coronavirus pandemic.



Adrian Drake, who lives in Bushmills and works for Openreach, has worked across the Provinice throughout the crisis.



Despite admitting that work has been steady in recent months, Adrian spoke of his delight at fixing broadband and landline issues so that users can contact friends and families during these unprecedented times.



“To be honest, work hasn’t stopped throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.



“Being a telecommunications engineer we were never going to stop throughout this pandemic, but at the same time, we haven't been as busy as I was expecting.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*