Dunluce tragedy prompts tombstoning warning

Tributes pour in for tragic climber
Jumping off cliffs can be safe when accompanied by recognised coasteerign instructors like here near Dunluce Castle, close to the spot where a teenager lost their life last week.
EAST of Dunluce Castle for a mile or so the coastline is indented with a series of enchanting narrow inlets and coves.
It's a hidden world, even from those passing close by along the Antrim Coast Road, that has become a popular playground for teenaged thrill seekers.
Part of its attraction lies in its inaccessibility. You need a kayak or a certain degree of local knowledge to find your way in.
But once there the clear, deep, blue water and high cliffs are an irresistible combination.
