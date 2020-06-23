New app aims to cut queues in pubs as businesses reopen

A CUSHENDALL entrepreneur has developed a hospitality app that will allow customers to place orders for food and drink amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The B-Express app, which was released in early 2018 and founded by Glens of Antrim native Eunan McKillop, allows users to purchase drinks and food from their table, as well as providing an instant online payment which means no need to handle cash.



Speaking to The Chronicle, the father-of-two explained the inspiration behind the app that will help the hospitality sector and government social distancing guidance.



“I am from Cushendall, but have lived in Edinburgh and New York, before returning home to get married and settle down,” he said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*