‘The appointments book has filled up quickly’, says Bushmills hairdresser

Nora Dunlop, who runs Escape Hair Salon in Bushmills, has spoken about the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on her business as she gets ready to open her doors early next month.

BUSHMILLS hairdresser has spoken of her relief that she will be able to return to work on July 6.

The Executive announced last week that hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons will be able to reopen in Northern Ireland on 6 July.

In an exclusive interview with The Chronicle, the mother-of-two believes that offering beauty services can help with improving mental health.

“I’m super excited to be opening the doors of Escape Hair Salon on Monday, July 6,” she said.

“Anyone who knows me knows I love my job, my salon and mostly my fantastic clients.

