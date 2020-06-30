Marine Hotel set to embrace the new normal with re-opening

Marine Hotel set to embrace the new normal with re-opening

The view from one of the rooms at the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle.

THE Director of the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle admits they are looking forward to be open for business once again after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their doors in March.

The Marine Hotel will welcome members of the public to meet, eat, drink and stay when they are allowed to re-open this Friday (July 3).

The move is a major easing of restrictions surrounding the coronavirus lockdown which has been in place in Northern Ireland since March.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Director Claire Hunter, acknowledged that there will be differences in the hotel but that they are pleased that they can trade once again.

“We are excited to be opening our doors again and we are delighted that Executive brought forward the date by three weeks,” she added.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

