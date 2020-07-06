Footpath from Rasharkin village to GAA pitch must be prioritised - Peacock

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Leanne Peacock has said that the project to instate a footpath between Rasharkin village and the GAA pitch at Dreen must be prioritised by Roads Service.

Cllr Peacock said, “I have once again written to Roads Service to appeal to them to prioritise and progress the project the instate a footpath between the village and Dreen.”

“Roads Service have accepted that this footpath is required and it has been sitting on a list of projects never to have been progressed.

"The people of Rasharkin have waited years for this footpath which is essential to make the route safe for the many people who use it daily, particularly our young people en route to their training and matches and it is beyond time that Roads Service take action to finally get the project off the ground.”

“I have written to Roads Service appealing for this project to be prioritised and will continue to lobby until we see this project finally completed after many years of campaigning.”