Blue sky thinking

The Causeway Coast doesn’t have enough attractions to fully exploit its tourism potential. A new organisation thinks it know how to plug the gaps...

A hovercraft service and an arts centre to rival Bilbao’s Guggenheim are among the ideas contained in Causeway Connections’ proposals for revitalising the tourism industry in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ESTABLISHING a hovercraft service linking harbours from Cushendall to Lough Foyle, or a links golf academy aimed at attracting aspiring Open champions from all over the world.

How about turning Magilligan prison into an arts centre to rival Bilboa's Guggenheim museum?

These are just some of the radical ideas tabled by Causeway Connections in its submission to Stormont's Department of Economy as it ramps up efforts to kick start the tourist industry in the wake of Covid-10.

The not-for-profit organisation, whose purpose is to create a global community of ex-pats and friends of the Causeway Coast & Glens area has chosen tourism and the arts as its first development project.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

