Villagers raise fears over staycation boom

Portballintrae: at risk of being overwhelmed by tourists this summer?

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

ENFORCED ‘staycations’ could see Portballintrae overwhelmed with visitors, residents fear.

The villagers raised concerns after the recent spell of good weather brought floods of tourists to the north coast, even before lockdown restrictions were fully eased.

Over a series of weekends in May and June, they told the Chronicle they'd witnessed loutish behaviour, excessive littering, inconsiderate driving and illegal parking.

And they fear the situation will worsen as accommodation providers open up and families across Northern Ireland opt for ‘holidays at home’.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

