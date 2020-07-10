Enjoy the Twelfth celebrations and stay safe - Bradley

Enjoy the Twelfth celebrations and stay safe - Bradley

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley is calling on constituents to be mindful of the coronavirus restrictions as we approach the Twelfth holidays.

Bradley commended the many local bands and community groups who have been successful in organising parades and community events in their own areas.

"This will be a Twelfth like no other," said Bradley.

"But let's make it one that we will remember for the right reasons.

"As much as we all want to celebrate the 330th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne is is vital that we adhere to the restrictions in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Enjoy the Twelfth from your own garden, let the bands come to you," he said.

The Coleraine based MLA went on: "I would appeal to the people across the Causeway Coast and Glens area to be mindful of social distancing, use a common sense approach and do not let your behaviour take the spotlight off the actions of those involved in the funeral of Bobby Storey last week.

"Do not jeopardise all the good work that has been done by the people of the area and risk a spike.

"Enjoy the celebrations and stay safe."

