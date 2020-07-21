Bringing back the summer fun for Armoy

THE SECRETARY of the Armoy Community Association is hoping that the children of the village will have some activities to enjoy in the coming weeks after the cancellation of this year’s Summer Scheme.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Summer Scheme – which started in the 1990s – was unable to go ahead as planned.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Gerry Burns, Secretary of the Armoy Community Association, admits the cancellation was a ‘huge blow’ to children in the local area.



“The Summer Scheme has been what young ones looked forward to here in Armoy,” he said.



“Many who took part in the Summer Scheme are now parents, maybe even grandparents.



“Armoy Summer Scheme had its origins in the early 90s, I believe in a pre- school group that Betty Baker, Maureen Higgins and others founded at Armoy Primary School. Then the question arose about ‘something for young ones to do’ in the summer holidays.

