Carrick-a-Rede car park must re-open, insists councillor

Carrick-a-Rede

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE National Trust is being urged to re-open the car park at Carrick-a-Rede amid safety concerns over cars left along road side verges.

The iconic rope bridge was closed in March because social distancing could not be maintained among visitors queuing to cross.

While the car park and toilet facilities are shut, people are free to walk the cliff path leading to the bridge.

But with nowhere to park visitors are instead pulling over a the side of the busy coast road, said UUP Councillor Joan Baird.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

