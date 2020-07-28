New chapter for Bushmills?

Bushmills’ former library is the subject of a renovation plan (pic Google).

AN historic stone building that once housed Bushmills library is the subject of a planning proposal that could see it converted to a restaurant.

Built in 1874, the listed premises on the village's Diamond, are also known locally as home to the working men's club.

It was occupied most recently by the Church of the Redeemer but has been empty for may years.

The planning application, lodged by developer Seymour Sweeney, details restoration proposals and suggest a sustainable use for ground floor would be a cafe or restaurant.

