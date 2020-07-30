Craigs Road closed

Craigs Road closed
Motorists are advised to avoid the Craigs Road, Rasharkin which is closed near the junction with Tamlaght Road following a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.

Please seek alternative routes for your journey.

