Craigs Road closed

Thursday 30 July 2020 14:47
Motorists are advised to avoid the Craigs Road, Rasharkin which is closed near the junction with Tamlaght Road following a two vehicle road traffic collision this afternoon.
Please seek alternative routes for your journey.
Members of Portballintrae Boat Club present a cheque for £12,500 to Bushmills Primary School principal Jayne Logan.
Photo: McAuley Multimedia
