Job loss fears at North Coast tourist sites

Giant’s Causeway abandoned by foreign tourists.

NATIONAL Trust employees on the North Coast fear they are in the firing line as the charity prepares to cut staff costs.

On Wednesday, the Trust announced it would be seeking 1200 redundancies across the UK.

Northern Ireland director Heather McLachlan later suggested 80 salaries staff could be lost.

Visitor numbers at the Giant's Causeway have site plummeted since the international tourist trade ground to halt amid the pandemic.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

