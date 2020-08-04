Top marks for Jonny as he exceeds fundraising targets after completing one million steps

A COLERAINE schoolteacher has proven to be top of the class after completing a one million step challenge during the month of July.



Jonny Doey, who teaches at Ballysally Primary School, took to the roads to successfully finish the challenge that works out at roughly 33,000 steps per day.



Speaking to The Chronicle, the Coleraine native was thankful for everyone across the Borough who took their time to walk with him.



“To be honest, the whole challenge was really enjoyable,” he said.



“I would have walked first thing in the morning, one in the afternoon and then once in the evening, so that split my day up.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*