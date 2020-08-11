Stormont to consider request for stiffer fines

THE Environment Minster has assured Causeway Coast and Glens Council that its demand for a hike in fines handed out for dog fouling and littering will be considered.



Cloonavin's head of Environmental Health wrote to Minister Edwin Poots in June after receiving a wave of complaints over rubbish strewn beaches.



At the time Northern Ireland's population had just been released from lockdown restrictions and visitors were flocking north to enjoy sunny weather.

