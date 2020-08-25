THE cancellation of the Lammas Fair has been ‘devastating’ for Ballycastle, and its long term future could be in jeopardy if COVID 19 runs into a second year.



So says Kevin McAuley, Ballycastle man to his DNA, who hasn't missed a single Lammas Fair for 50 years – untill this year.



The well known local photographer shared his reflections with The Chronicle at a time when Ballycastle should be heaving with people, drawn by the fair's “electric atmosphere,” but instead he says, “there is no atmosphere at all.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*