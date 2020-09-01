Appeal for Portbradden rebuild plans dismissed

Appeal for Portbradden rebuild plans dismissed

Portbradden overlooking Whitepark Bay is the site of redevelopment plans for a property that was once housed St Gobbans Church (above right).

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

AN appeal against planners’ refusal to allow redevelopment of a property once occupied by what was reputably the smallest church in Ireland, has been dismissed.

Last November, council planners ruled the proposed replacement dwelling's impact on the seafront hamlet of Portbradden and the surrounding landscape was significantly greater than the existing house.

Described as an “iconic North Coast location,” the site overlooking White Park Bay, lies within the Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

