Lauren runs the ton for teen cancer charity

Ballymoney pupil battles through storm Ellen for Teenage Cancer Trust

Lauren runs the ton for teen cancer charity

Dalriada student Lauren Bond finishing her 100 miles in a month for charity at her home on Burnquarter Road yesterday. SPB36-15

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

A BALLYMONEY teenager has just completed a massive 100 miles of running over the course of a month to raise funds for a charity very close to her heart.

Lauren Bond, 13, from Burnquarter Road, finished her final run for the Teenage Cancer Trust, yesterday (Monday).

Running three to five miles a day over August, with just a handful of rest days, she has so far raised over £800 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, with donations still coming in.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282