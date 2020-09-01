‘The Toon from the Sky’

Castle Community Association launch fantastic new 2021 calendar

‘The Toon from the Sky’

Committee members of the Castle Community Association launch their 2021 Calendar containing aerial images of the 'Toon'

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

CASTLE Community Association have just launched their impressive new 2021 calendar 'Toon from the Sky' with fantastic aerial photographs of Ballymoney taken by drone.

This is a must have item for the coming year, with a 1937 picture of the town also included so that people can see not only how much has changed, but also how little, in the past 83 years.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282