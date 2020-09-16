New principal hoping to achieve top marks

The Chronicle catches up with Mrs Clare Steele who is relishing her first role as Prinicipal at Armoy PS

Mrs Steele the new Principal at Armoy PS. WK38KC14BM

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

THE new Principal at Armoy Primary School admits she still ‘pinching herself’ at landing her new role.

In a Q&A with the Chronicle, Mrs Steele discusses her teaching career to date, her expectations during her time at Armoy PS and how she been made to feel welcome.

The mother-of-three, who is originally from Limavady, also explains the ‘new norm’ in schools due to COVID-19.

Q1. Clare, talk us through your teaching career and how you ended up at Armoy?

I graduated from Stranmillis University College in 2000 and was fortunate to take up my first teaching position in Crumlin Primary School where I taught for two and a half years. This was an excellent place for a young teacher to be nurtured and to thrive. I quickly assumed leadership responsibilities as I was working as part of a vibrant learning community.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

