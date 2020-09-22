Community backs Castle visitor centre plan

PLANS for a state-of-the-art visitor centre at Dunluce Castle have community backing, according to the applicant.



The owner of land surrounding the historic ruins secured outline planning permission in 2015 to replace existing farm buildings with a modern visitor and education centre.



An application to renew the approval was lodged earlier this month, accompanied by a report on a community consultation exercise conducted earlier this year.



Consultants who undertook the survey on behalf of the applicant said comments were “overwhelmingly supportive of the proposals.”



