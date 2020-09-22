Masked men torch car in pleasant Ballycastle suburb

LAST week's spate of arson attacks in the Ballycastle and Bushmills areas have been roundly condemned by local politicians, with police no nearer to uncovering motives for these apparently unconnected incidents.



Police are appealing for information in relation to a total of three separate incidents, that occurred in a 24 hour period between 3.30am on Tuesday Sept. 15 and 2.13am on Wednesday Sept. 16.



The first occurred in Leyland Drive, Ballycastle; the second at Boyd Court in the town and the third at Isle Road not far from Bushmills.



Though the two Ballycastle incidents occurred in the same area of the town, with both confirmed as arson by the Fire Service, police are not investigating a connection between them.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*