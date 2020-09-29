Dr John E. Johnston (1944-2020) - a tribute

JOHN Edward Johnston was born in Mary Rankin Maternity Home, Coleraine on 26th January 1944.

His father Eddie, Dental Surgeon, and mother, Gretta, had five children - Billy, Elizabeth, John, Elsie, and Heather.

John attended The Irish Society Primary School then Coleraine Academical Institution before graduating from Queen’s University, Belfast in 1967.



He completed his Junior Houseman year at Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast working with Professor of Cardiology Frank Pantridge, world renowned for his development of the portable defibrillator and Cardiac Ambulance Service. It was reported that, on one emergency call, the Cardiac Ambulance driver was in such a hurry to leave the hospital, that John fell out the back of the ambulance as the door had not been properly closed.



Whilst working in the Royal Victoria Hospital he met Nurse Margaret Drummond and they were married on 23rd April, 1970.

