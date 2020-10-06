First Minister opens Payescape

FIRST Minister Arlene Foster has expressed her “delight” at officially opening the new Payescape building on Church Street in Ballymoney following its “extraordinary transformation” from a retail clothing store.



The First Minister joined Managing Director Mr John Borland, staff and guests for the opening last Thursday morning (October 1).



Guests included Jayne Taggart CEO of Enterprise Causeway, Ian Henry President of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and CC&G Mayor Mark Fielding, as well as many prominent business leaders.



Employing 50 people, with more set to follow, the company uses cloud-based technology to provide customised online payroll and HR services to businesses across the UK and Ireland.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*