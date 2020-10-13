Anthea urges those with mental health struggles to open up

A BALLYMONEY mum has urged those who are struggling with their mental health to be open about how they are feeling.



Anthea Hunter, who is 25-years-old and a former pupil at Ballymoney High School, spoke about her experiences as awareness was raised on World Mental Health day last Saturday (October 10).



Speaking to The Chronicle, Anthea explained that she suffered from pre-natal depression and that she required the help of the crisis team to help her through those difficult moments.



“In my opinion, World Mental Health day is a chance to be open about issues so that someone else might be going through and aren't open about,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*