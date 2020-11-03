From Botany Bay to Murlough Bay

Armoy’s last try to save planning permission
A viking village recreated on Torr Head is one of the sets for the Northman starring Nichole Kidman.
HOLLYWOOD A-lister Nicole Kidman is due in Northern Ireland this month to begin shooting the epic Viking adventure, ‘The Northman.’
The production will include scenes filmed at a specially constructed village on the windswept slopes of Torr Head.
The Australian actor revealed the timing of her trip last week in a podcast hosted by another actor familiar with Northern Irish hospitality.
