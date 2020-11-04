Hebron Church forced to close temporarily due to COVID-19

The Hebron Free Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney has been forced to close after several members of its congregation contracted coronavirus.

The church temporarily closed for two weeks last month and the Rev David Park said the church was due to open this Sunday, however, that decision is under review.

A total number of those who contracted the virus isn't confirmed but it is believed that church has been given a deep clean.

Commenting on the outbreak, Ballymoney Councillor Darryl Wilson posted this statement on his Facebook page:



"Unfortunately cases of COVID-19 have infiltrated every aspect of our personal and professional lives, and while the majority will recover from the illness, we all have a duty to protect those who fall into the vulnerable category including our family, friends, loved ones and work colleagues.



"I would therefore reiterate the call from public health officials for members of the public to adhere to public health guidance.



"I would like to wish all impacted a full and speedy recovery."