CCG Heritage Trust is casualty of funding cuts

COUNCILLORS have failed in to bid to reverse funding cuts to an organisation that promotes the unique heritage of the Causeway Coast and Glens.



Backed mainly by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, the Armoy-based Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust also receives cash from Tourism NI and two local authorities.



Among its roles are management of three Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and administration of the Giant's Causeway World Heritage site management plan.



It also performs community outreach role, commissions studies, runs educational events, conducts tours and publishes guides on everything from wild flowers to geology.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*