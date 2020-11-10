Seana ‘amazed’ by the generosity of members of the public

WHEN Cushendall woman Seana Lynn decided it was time to look for a new job, she wanted to bring the skills she’d learnt in retail to benefit a charity, so applying for the job as store manager of Vincent’s ticked all the boxes of what she considered to be her dream job.



Accustomed to the daily commute to Ballymena for more than a decade, bagging the job at Vincent’s was a dream come true in so many ways as it meant she would be able to balance work and home life by spending more time at home with her husband Michael and do the school run for daughter Zoe (8) and son Caolan (6) while also helping out with homeworks in the travel time she was saving.



Seana’s career in retail started as a teenager when she worked part time in local shops. She then studied Nursing to HND in Health and Social Care but her heart drew her back into retail and when a contracted Christmas job with Dorothy Perkins was due to end, she was offered a place on their management programme as her talent and creativity hadn’t gone unnoticed.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*