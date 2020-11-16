New ‘Phone First’ service for Emergency Departments

A new ‘Phone First’ service for Northern Ireland is being trialled across a number of Emergency Departments (ED) including Causeway ED.

The ‘Phone First’ service will ensure patients can get direct access to the right care, avoid busy Emergency Departments and stay safe.

Welcoming the pilot, Health Minister Robin Swann said that changes to urgent and emergency care are vital at this critical time for our health and care service.

The Causeway Hospital ED in Coleraine will launch ‘Phone First’ from 10am on Tuesday 17 November 2020 and operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

*Full story in tomorrow's edition of The Chronicle*