Bushmills business owner slams this ‘farcical’ situation

‘I have lost all confidence in Stormont, they’re letting us all down’ - Stella Bolton

Stella Bolton, owner of The French Rooms in Bushmills.

Lisa Gregg

Reporter:

Lisa Gregg

Email:

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

THE owner of ‘The French Rooms’ in Bushmills has slammed politicians whom she says she no longer has any confidence in after the “farcical situation” of the past week.

Mrs Stella Bolton told The Ballycastle Chronicle that local business owners could “see what was coming” long before Stormont's “mish mash” announcement.

Mrs Bolton said: “We had customer reservations coming in for the weekend past, but we decided we wouldn't open before the announcement was made as we could see it coming.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

