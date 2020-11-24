Green Mobility Ferry Services

AS all look to green mobility as part of the solution to decarbonise transport we must look to green solutions across the entire transport spectrum including marine transport.

As such, Hydrogen could well be the fuel of the future for ferries that operate off two of the most scenic Irish islands. Both the Rathlin Island ferry, the Rathlin Express in Co Antrim and the Valentia Island car ferry in Co Kerry are ready to develop their services in a green economical journey together.

As 2020 draws to a close there are plans afoot in both locations to learn from green energy research and to develop as a consequence.

The aim is to address the carbon footprint of the vessels and explore opportunities around hydrogen fuel cells.



Michael Cecil, Rathlin Development and Community Association Chairman, is both excited and realistic about the plans saying: “We aim to explore all opportunities to reduce the Islands carbon footprint, taking each element as close to zero as possible. Retrofitting the current fast ferry with hydrogen tanks, fuels cells and electric drives may well be possible but questions remain unanswered for the operator.

