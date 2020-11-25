Charities to gain from Black Santa collection

Jonathan McNabb

Jonathan McNabb

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

BLACK Santa Alastair Coyles has confirmed that this year's collection WILL take place in Ballymoney.

Alastair will be collecting donations for the Society of the St. Vincent de Paul, the Samaritans, Salvation Army, Can Compass Advocacy Network and Drop Inn Minstries.

He said: "This year I will be returning all being well to the Diamond in Ballymoney Town Centre to collect for the Black Santa Appeal.

"I have kept the 5 same local charities who this year needs more help than ever with not being able to fundraise themselves due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

"All social distancing measures will be adhered too with the pandemic.

"I will be starting Thursday 10th to Thursday 24th December (Christmas Eve) and I look forward to seeing you all at the Diamond in Ballymoney."

