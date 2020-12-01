16 DEATHS

Record weekly death toll for borough after surge

16 DEATHS

The streets are bare in Ballycastle on an August afternoon during the Coronavirus pandemic. It should have been thriving on a Lammas Fair day. Pic McAuley Multimedia

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A SURGE in Covid cases, which saw the borough's infection rate rise higher than anywhere else in NI, has now resulted in a record weekly death toll.

Latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistical Research Agency (NISRA) show a total of 16 Covid deaths in the week ending November 20.

That's more than at any other time in the pandemic, including the first wave when weekly fatalities never rose above 12.

More people (20) died that week in only one council area – Belfast, a district with more than twice the population of Causeway Coast and Glens.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Business backlash!

A Bushmills business woman has raised concerns about the impact this latest ‘circuit breaker’ round of COVID restrictions will have on local businesses.

Business backlash!

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282