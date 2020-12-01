A SURGE in Covid cases, which saw the borough's infection rate rise higher than anywhere else in NI, has now resulted in a record weekly death toll.

Latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistical Research Agency (NISRA) show a total of 16 Covid deaths in the week ending November 20.

That's more than at any other time in the pandemic, including the first wave when weekly fatalities never rose above 12.

More people (20) died that week in only one council area – Belfast, a district with more than twice the population of Causeway Coast and Glens.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*