Over £11,000 raised for Marie Curie in memory of Sean

Over £11,000 raised for Marie Curie in memory of Sean

Sean's truck stops at the Church of St Patrick and St Brigid, to mark where he was buried two years ago, during the Sean 'Scooby' McAlonan 2nd Memorial Truck Run in aid of Marie Curie. WK48KC44BC

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

A CHARITY truck run held in memory of Sean McAlonan has raised over £11,000 for Marie Curie.

The Memorial Truck Run was held on Sunday November 22 in Ballycastle and the surrounding area and was attended by 150 vehicles.

The lorries and tractors came from far and wide, Armagh, Donegal and Scotland to name a few, as well as those from closer to home.

Due to the Covid pandemic the money couldn't be counted right after the event, but speaking to a McAlonan family member on Monday, they were delighted with the current total.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Business backlash!

A Bushmills business woman has raised concerns about the impact this latest ‘circuit breaker’ round of COVID restrictions will have on local businesses.

Business backlash!

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282