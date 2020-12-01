Ulster-Scots community set to be recognised as ‘national minority’

Dr David Russell, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission. 19B52-17

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission has said that the decision by the UK government to formally recognise the Ulster-Scots community as a national minority group is “very significant.”

Dr David Russell made his remarks in an interview to the Chronicle for Ulster-Scots Language Week where he discussed the progress made in this past year in relation to Ulster-Scots.

One year ago David discussed the subject of 'The Human Rights framework as it applies to Ulster-Scots identity,' in a previous interview as well as work being done with the Ulster-Scots Agency.

Commenting on work done, Dr Russell said: “Covid has put us on the back foot certainly, but we haven't been resting on our laurels.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

