Hotels set to re-open doors!

‘The health of guests and staff remain our priority’ - The Salthouse

The Salthouse’s Carl McGarrity and Nigel McGarrity

HOTELS in the Ballycastle area have welcomed the news that they will be allowed to reopen at the end of this week after an extended period of closure.

Christmas is a vital trading period for the hotel industry with many guests checking in with their families over the festive season.

This year will be different, but according to Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) CEO Janice Gault, hotels are determined that those who arrive will have an excellent experience after what has been a very difficult year for everyone.

She said: “Hoteliers will be encouraging guests to dine, stay and enjoy their visits. It is vital that we maintain the vigilance over the coming week before hotels unlock and that as a society we behave in a responsible and considerate manner.”

