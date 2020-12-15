Ballycastle foodbank sees increase in level of need

BALLYCASTLE foodbank co-ordinator Eleanor Hayes has said she has seen an increase in those requiring help and support over recent weeks.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Eleanor said: “The Foodbank is grateful for all the support the community has given to meet the challenges faced over 2020 as we all have had to face Covid 19 and the impact it has had on everyone’s lives.



“The generosity and kindness of the community has been quite outstanding in recent months. While the need for help for many people eased off over the summer we have seen an increase in those requiring help and support over recent weeks.



“Some people have indicated that they have been made unemployed and are now struggling with food poverty.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*